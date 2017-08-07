Your opportunities to win $300 million-plus just doubled

What to do when you win the Powerball Friday, 8 Jan 2016 | 6:45 PM ET | 00:44

Would-be millionaires now have two opportunities to try for jackpots of more than $300 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $346 million, and the Powerball jackpot, $307 million, after weekend drawings for both games failed to yield winners for the top prizes. (The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday; Powerball, 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.)

If the prize amount doesn't go up, the Mega Millions jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history.

The most recent big Mega Millions win — $536 million in July 2016 — was the third-largest in the game's history, and seventh largest in any U.S. lottery. It was the most ever awarded to a single Mega Millions winner and the highest cash-value jackpot awarded to a single winner in a U.S. lottery.