You can rent billionaire Richard Branson's houseboat for just over $1,000 a week

Michael Ward | Getty Images
A lucky renter is getting to live like billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson — on the Virgin founder's houseboat in London.

Listed for lease for £900 pounds per week, or just over $1,000, the boat has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dining area, according to Bective Leslie Marsh. On the boat's dock area, there is a private garden and large shed.

The home has been recently refurbished with new finishes like white walls, wood floors and a modern kitchen, a difference from when Branson lived on the houseboat — called "the Duende," which means "the power to attract through personal magnetism and charm" — during the 1980s.

Branson's former home floats near Virgin Management's Battleship Building offices in the canals of the Little Venice neighborhood in London.

The property was rented out as of last week.

In a blog post, Branson lists the boat as one of the top five places he has worked most creatively. He says he used to work from home on the boat in order to spend more time with his kids.

"I lived, worked and played in the houseboat, conducting meetings while I was babysitting and making sure I was around my kids as much as possible," he writes. "Some of our happiest days, and greatest business deals, took place on the houseboat."

However, he does concede that mobile phones and WiFi have made working from home easier than his days of using the houseboat's landline.

"The phones may be updated but the attitude remains the same," he writes.

In general, Branson prefers unconventional work environments, and has espoused the benefits of hammocks, tubs and sofas over cubicles.

With a net worth of over $5 billion according to Forbes, Branson might be on to something — but it remains to be seen if the houseboat's new tenant will be similarly struck with any billion dollar ideas.

