You can rent billionaire Richard Branson's houseboat for just over $1,000 a week

A lucky renter is getting to live like billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson — on the Virgin founder's houseboat in London.

Listed for lease for £900 pounds per week, or just over $1,000, the boat has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dining area, according to Bective Leslie Marsh. On the boat's dock area, there is a private garden and large shed.

The home has been recently refurbished with new finishes like white walls, wood floors and a modern kitchen, a difference from when Branson lived on the houseboat — called "the Duende," which means "the power to attract through personal magnetism and charm" — during the 1980s.

Branson's former home floats near Virgin Management's Battleship Building offices in the canals of the Little Venice neighborhood in London.

The property was rented out as of last week.