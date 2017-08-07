The wealth gap in the US is worse than in Kenya

Kenya has been called an unsafe place for tourists because of frequent violent crimes. Former president Barack Obama said in a speech that it's time for the country to "change habits" because "too often here in Kenya … corruption is tolerated."

But there is at least one thing the country gets better than the United States: Income equality.

The CIA's Gini index measures a country's inequality in the spread of family income on a reverse zero to 100 scale. "The more unequal a country's income distribution … the higher its Gini index," according to the CIA's website.

"If income were distributed with perfect equality, the index would be zero; if income were distributed with perfect inequality, the index would be 100."

Finland has the lowest, or best, score out of the 149 countries measured, with a 21.5, and Lesotho has the highest, or worst, with a 63.2. Kenya has a middling 42.5 rating, whereas the United States rates even less well with a 45.

The United States also scores worse than Iran.