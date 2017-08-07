These five businesses reflect the changing face of marijuana

When California passed Prop 64 last November, effectively legalizing recreational marijuana in the state, savvy small business owners began gearing up for 2018's oncoming gold or, in this case, 'green' rush. To understand the buzz, you have to first consider the numbers: By 2026, California's marijuana market is expected to be valued at around $6 billion; will generate around $1 billion in taxes; and create over 100,000 jobs.

So it's no surprise that The Profit's Marcus Lemonis, a newbie when it comes to pot, traveled to the Golden State to educate himself about an industry projected to generate $50 billion on the national level by 2026 and spend some face time with the entrepreneurs eager to dominate this impending marijuana boom.

Below, we take a look at five burgeoning businesses hoping to make their mark on California's newly minted recreational marijuana market.