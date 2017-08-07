Dow hits all-time intraday high, builds on record-setting week

The Dow posted record closing highs all of last week as a stronger-than-expected earnings season carried on.

Calendar second-quarter earnings have grown 10.1 percent as of Friday, according to data from FactSet. S&P Capital IQ originally forecast earnings to grow by 6.2 percent.

"It's really hard to see anything that could send the market for a stumble," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. "Earnings have been pretty good. ... At some point we're going to hit a roadblock but right now it's hard to see what that will be."

This week will be filled with retail companies releasing quarterly results, including Michael Kors, Macy's and Nordstrom. Media giants Disney and News Corp are also slated to report this week.

Equities have had a stellar year. In 2017, the S&P and the Nasdaq have climbed 10.6 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively. The Dow has also advanced 11.8 percent entering Monday's session.