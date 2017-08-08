Scoring a first job out of college is one of the biggest hurdles for young professionals. The next hurdle comes when it's time move up in rank. At this point, employees are at the awkward stage where they have some entry level experience but have not yet reached mid-career.
Leela Srinivasan, CMO at recruiting software company Lever and former director of marketing at job site LinkedIn, says making that jump to more senior level positions is tied to your resume and work experience.
Here are five resume tips that 20-somethings should use to land a better job early in their career: