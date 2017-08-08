When applying for your next job, don't rely on a general online application because it's the least efficient method, Srinivasan tells CNBC Make It. Out of all the various modes of applying to a job, only one in 100 candidates is ever hired, she says. For applicants applying through general applications, especially for larger companies, their odds drop to one in 152.

Srinivasan suggests finding a better way to engineer yourself into a company. One way is by being proactively sourced, which is when a recruiter reaches out to a candidate. Being sourced increases your chances of getting hired to one in 72, she says.

Yet the most efficient way to snag a better job is through an employee. referral The chances of getting hired through this method climbs to one in 16. "Clearly the most effective next step for someone seeking a promotion or a new role is so figure out who you know at the company," says Srinivasan. "Referrals help you self-engineer your introduction into the HR inbox."

In fact, referrals are almost 10 times more efficient at getting a candidate hired than sending in an application, according to Lever data.