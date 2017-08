Data is set to be a dominant factor for investors on Tuesday, with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) set to come out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

The National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small business optimism index is also expected to come out at 6.00 a.m. ET.

Sticking with financial news, the U.S Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $24 billion in three-year notes.

While no major speeches are expected from Federal Reserve members on Tuesday, investors are likely to be mulling over the comments recently made by a Fed president.

On Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in Nashville that the U.S. central bank wouldn't need to raise interest rates in the near term as inflation isn't expected to rise very much even if the country's job market continues to advance, according to Reuters.