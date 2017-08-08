    ×

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer examines the effect Disney's earnings announcement had on Netflix.
    • Cramer also sits down with the chairman and CEO of Henry Schein to hear about secular drivers in the medical supply space.
    • In the lightning round, Cramer reviews three dividend-happy consumer goods stocks.
    Cramer Remix: What Disney’s shot at Netflix means for stocks
    After Disney issued its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday and announced it would end its partnership with Netflix, Jim Cramer watched shares of Netflix drop with intrigue.

    "It's sinking more in after-hours [trading] on the news that Disney is ending its movie deal with Netflix [in] 2019, in part so it can do its own streaming service, although that news isn't stopping Disney's stock itself from declining on a revenue miss in part from weaker cable numbers, even as the earnings were better than expected," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Disney and Pixar movies will be moved off Netflix's platform towards the end of 2018. Also on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that the two companies have a "good relationship."

    The entertainment giant is also planning to launch its own streaming service for its sports network, ESPN, which drove a 23 percent decline in Disney's cable operating income.

    Netflix's stock was down more than 3 percent in after-hours trading as of Tuesday evening.

    In addition to tracking its decline, Cramer also reviewed the retail stocks that are finally starting to stand up to the dominant force of Amazon.

    Off the Charts: Paper-to-Plastic Payoff

    Visa, american express, mastercard sign, credit cards
    Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Cramer loves when strong, secular themes drive stocks. One of his favorites has been the shift from paper to plastic as credit cards increasingly dominate payments worldwide.

    "As we move closer to a cashless society, I want to go off the charts with the help of Bob Lang," the "Mad Money" host said. "I want to get a better sense of what's happening with the four major credit card companies. Of course, we're talking about Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover."

    Cramer began with the daily chart of Visa, the largest credit card issuer of the four. Up nearly 30 percent so far in 2017, Visa is one of the Dow Jones Industrial average's top components, partially responsible for the average's recent 22,000 landmark, Cramer said.

    Intel, the Market's Latest Comeback Kid

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich
    Getty Images
    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

    After Intel completed its $15 billion tender offer to buy Mobileye on Tuesday, Cramer wondered whether the deal was a sign that the tech giant was making a serious comeback.

    "For years, we watched as Intel hung out on the fringes of the great markets, great markets like mobile devices, the internet of things, anything Apple [and] the autonomous car," Cramer said.

    With its purchase of Mobileye, an Israeli tech company specializing in self-driving technology and collision prevention, Intel is entering the autonomous driving space with one of its top innovators under its wing.

    Intel is also reportedly seizing on the rift between chipmaker Qualcomm and Apple by supplying semiconductor chips and modems for Apple's tablets and, potentially, the new Apple Watch.

    "I cannot stress enough just how important this is for the company that pioneered the microprocessor for the personal computer," Cramer said.

    Brushing Up with Henry Schein's CEO

    Stanley Bergman, CEO, Henry Schein
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Stanley Bergman, CEO, Henry Schein

    Then, Cramer sat down with Stanley Bergman, the chairman and CEO of health care equipment and service provider Henry Schein, to speak more about the company's secular drivers.

    Bergman said that while the global expansion of the middle class was helping overall sales, even more pertinent is the rise of "digital-ization" across the medical space.

    "The dental equipment market is doing very, very well as that market digitalizes," Bergman told Cramer on Tuesday. "Align is a typical example of the digital-ization of an industry, and they have digitalized, in a very successful way, the orthodontics space."

    And as his company enjoys stable, 4-to-6 percent sales growth, Bergman said that Henry Schein will welcome and seize on these developments as they progress.

    "That market is on fire. Anything to do with digital – imaging, prosthetics – is advancing in a very rapid way," he said.

    Meritor CEO: Trucking, Electrified

    Jay Craig, CEO, Meritor
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Jay Craig, CEO, Meritor

    Cramer also spoke with Jay Craig, the CEO of truck component manufacturer Meritor. Craig told Cramer on Tuesday that as his "hardcore manufacturing" company grows hand in hand with the economy, management is exploring some unique options related to the future of trucking.

    "We have a big push on electrification right now," Craig told Cramer, referring to the burgeoning trend of building vehicles to run using electric power rather than traditional fuel.

    Along with bringing cleaner energy sources to the trucking industry, the CEO said this initiative could help start more buzz about under-the-radar names like Meritor.

    "We think we're establishing a strong position in that marketplace as we see the trend of commercial vehicles most likely moving where life vehicles are, more highly electrified, and we think that will start to catch some people's attention that may not have looked at us," Craig said.

    Lightning Round: No One Ever Got Hurt Buying KMB

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some callers' favorite stocks, including:

    Kimberly Clark: "Yeah, it doesn't have the growth that Clorox has, frankly. It's got a 3 percent yield. No one ever got hurt buying Kimberly Clark. I prefer Procter [& Gamble] and Clorox to it."

    Southwest Airlines: "My charitable trust owns Southwest Air. I'm going to discuss it tomorrow with my ActionAlertsPlus.com members call at 11:30. Here's a preview: I like it very much and if it got back to $52, $53, I'd buy back the stock for the trust that the trust sold in the $60s."

