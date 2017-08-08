    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: This Amazon rival's not as hot as the real deal

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    MercadoLibre Inc.: "[The latest quarter] wasn't perfect. And remember, I regard them as more of the Latin American eBay than I do the Amazon. Of all these, I would actually do Alibaba. I think that's the best."

    Pitney Bowes: "It's a very inexpensive stock on a multiple basis, but that often means that the earnings are not going to be there. We have a lot of work to do to figure out whether that one's cheap and that 5.6 percent yield is good."

    Kimberly Clark: "Yeah, it doesn't have the growth that Clorox has, frankly. It's got a 3 percent yield. No one ever got hurt buying Kimberly Clark. I prefer Procter [& Gamble] and Clorox to it."

    Southwest Airlines: "My charitable trust owns Southwest Air. I'm going to discuss it tomorrow with my ActionAlertsPlus.com members call at 11:30. Here's a preview: I like it very much and if it got back to $52, $53, I'd buy back the stock for the trust that the trust sold in the $60s."

