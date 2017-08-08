Google CEO Sundar Pichai cut his vacation short to address the flap over fired engineer

Memo in reply to the former Google engineer who wrote that diversity memo: Don't cause a public-relations crisis when the boss is trying to take a family vacation.

Google fired James Damore after he posted a memo to an internal messageboard that started as a straightforward complaint about company practices but veered into remarks about innate biological differences between men and women that Google management later ruled were sexist and offensive to his co-workers.

The memo created a firestorm the same weekend that Google CEO Sundar Pichai was preparing to take a family vacation after returning from a work trip to Africa.

His lengthy communication also came soon after the arrival to Google of Danielle Mastrangel Brown, vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, who until June held that same post at Intel, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Google hired Brown to boost its efforts to hire more women and other minorities, so few of whom work at the internet giant that the U.S. Department of Labor has taken it to court over the issue.

Damore's LinkedIn profile shows that he did well enough as a Google intern in the summer of 2013 to get hired in December of that year as an engineer, a position he held until this week.

He also has a notable educational and professional background, according to LinkedIn profile, with time spent at institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Princeton.

He may be less familiar, though, with the Tao Te Ching, the 2,500-year-old book of philosophy revered in parts of Asia for nuggets of wisdom like this: "In action, watch the timing."

At the end of his prepared remarks on a July 24 conference call, Sundar Pichai took the time to say this:

"I want to express a very sincere thank you to every Googler who worked tirelessly this quarter to bring all of our technology and products to the world."

That was right after he revealed that he would be traveling to Africa for a "'Google for Nigeria'" event to announce new products for Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa," a trip Pichai called "another highlight for me."