Foursquare's Swarm just added a map feature that will make you nostaglic

Foursquare just launched a major update to Swarm, its app that lets you check into locations.

If you remember Foursquare from the early days but haven't used it in ages, you should know that in 2014 the company split its business into two apps, and the "new" Foursquare app is for checking business listings, similar to Yelp. Swarm is similar to the original Foursquare app.

I admit I haven't used Swarm in more than a year and, on Twitter, I publicly asked if anyone still uses it or its sister app, Foursquare, which helps users find restaurant listings.

To my surprise, a company spokesperson said it still serves 50M monthly active users across Foursquare and Swarm. Go figure.

Compelled to see what the update includes, I installed it. Let's take a walk through it now.