Here's how leaders in tech and beyond have responded to the Google memo controversy

Over the weekend James Damore, a software engineer at Google, shared a 10-page manifesto in which he argues that men are scientifically predisposed to being better leaders, better at technology and better Google employees.

Damore confirmed in an email to Reuters on Monday that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes," but his controversial memo — and subsequent termination — has sparked a contentious discussion on sexism in the workplace, drawing commentary from those in the tech industry and beyond.

Here's what six leaders had to say about the arguments the former Google employee advanced: