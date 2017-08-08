    ×

    This is what the upcoming iPhone 8 looks like, according to a well-known smartphone blogger

    • An alleged image of the iPhone 8 inside a case has been published by a well-known blogger
    • The image lines up with reports from well-sourced journalists and industry analysts
    • It lacks a home button, suggesting Apple embedded it in the display or moved it to the back
    Evan Blass, a well-known blogger who established a reputation by accurately leaking images of new cell phones, says this image above is the upcoming Apple iPhone 8.

    The device is inside of a smartphone case, suggesting that it was obtained by someone building cases — not always the most accurate of sources — but it appears to look almost exactly like other designs that have spilled out in recent weeks and months. It also aligns with an image that appeared in Apple's code for its new HomePod speaker, showing a smartphone with an identical front display. Finally, Blass' accurate track record adds a bit of legitimacy to the image.

    The nearly all-screen front display also aligns with other reports and industry analysts who are expecting this sort of form factor on the high-end iPhone 8.

    Apple is also expected to launch two other iPhones, including a possible iPhone 7s and an iPhone 7s Plus, which allegedly look like more traditional iPhone devices launched in recent years.

    Of note: The device doesn't have a home button, suggesting that either Apple managed to find a way to embed it in the display, or that it has been moved to the back of the device. Reports from industry analysts suggested Apple had a hard time with the former and has opted for the latter.

    CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.

