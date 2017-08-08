How not to go broke when moving to a new city

How to deal with college debt Tuesday, 30 May 2017 | 9:25 AM ET | 01:17

Millennials are continuing the long migration from those school days to the concrete jungle — but they're not always prepared for the move.

The expense of city living can be a challenge for new grads juggling student loans on a starting salary. The average urban household spent nearly 27 percent more than rural households in 2015, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Housing can be the biggest line item, with tenants spending 30 percent of their monthly income on rent. In cities with the most expensive housing, such as New York and Miami, that number can rise above 50 percent.