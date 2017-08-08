The richest person in each of 34 states is self-made—here's how they earned their fortunes

In June, Forbes released a list that identifies the richest person residing in every U.S. state for the third year in a row.

The list includes members of several well-established families who inherited their wealth, including scions of the Walton family and the Mars family, and others who inherited some and helped it grow into more. But in a majority of states, 34, a self-made millionaire or billionaire took the top spot.

These individuals earned their fortunes from a diverse range of industries including technology, oil, health care and retail.

Here are the 34 states where the richest residents climbed their way to the top, along with the businesses that got them there. You can check out the full coverage over at Forbes.

Alabama

Jimmy Rane

Net worth: $700 million

How he earned it: Lumber, Great Southern Wood Preserving

Alaska

Leonard Hyde and Jonathan Rubini

Net worth: $340 million each

How they earned it: Real estate, JL Properties

Arizona

Bruce Halle

Net worth: $6 billion

How he earned it: Tires, Discount Tire

California

Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $62.4 billion

How he earned it: Technology, Facebook