The richest person in each of 34 states is self-made—here's how they earned their fortunes

In June, Forbes released a list that identifies the richest person residing in every U.S. state for the third year in a row.

The list includes members of several well-established families who inherited their wealth, including scions of the Walton family and the Mars family, and others who inherited some and helped it grow into more. But in a majority of states, 34, a self-made millionaire or billionaire took the top spot.

These individuals earned their fortunes from a diverse range of industries including technology, oil, health care and retail.

Here are the 34 states where the richest residents climbed their way to the top, along with the businesses that got them there. You can check out the full coverage over at Forbes.

Alabama

Jimmy Rane
Net worth: $700 million
How he earned it: Lumber, Great Southern Wood Preserving

Alaska

Leonard Hyde and Jonathan Rubini
Net worth: $340 million each
How they earned it: Real estate, JL Properties

Arizona

Bruce Halle
Net worth: $6 billion
How he earned it: Tires, Discount Tire

California

Mark Zuckerberg
Net worth: $62.4 billion
How he earned it: Technology, Facebook

Colorado

Charles Ergen
Net worth: $18.8 billion
How he earned it: Satellite TV, Dish Network

Connecticut

Ray Dalio
Net worth: $16.8 billion
How he earned it: Hedge funds, Bridgewater Associates

Florida

Thomas Peterffy
Net worth: $13.2 billion
How he earned it: Discount brokerage, Interactive Brokers

Hawaii

Pierre Omidyar
Net worth: $8.9 billion
How he earned it: Technology, eBay

Idaho

Frank VanderSloot
Net worth: $1.9 billion
How he earned it: Nutrition and wellness products, Melaleuca, Inc.

Illinois

Ken Griffin
Net worth: $8 billion
How he earned it: Hedge funds, Citadel

Iowa

Harry Stine
Net worth: $3.3 billion
How he earned it: Agriculture, seed genetics — sold licenses to Monsanto and Syngenta

Kentucky

B. Wayne Hughes
Net worth: $2.7 billion
How he earned it: Self-storage, Public Storage

Louisiana

Tom Benson and family
Net worth: $2.6 billion
How they earned it: Sports, the New Orleans Saints

Maryland

Ted Lerner
Net worth: $5.8 billion
How he earned it: Real estate, Lerner Enterprises

Michigan

Daniel Gilbert
Net worth: $5.9 billion
How he earned it: Financial services, Quicken Loans

Mississippi

Leslie Lampton
Net worth: $760 million
How he earned it: Oil refining and chemicals, Ergon

Missouri

Stanley Kroenke
Net worth: $7.5 billion
How he earned it: Real estate and sports: the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Arsenal

Montana

Dennis Washington
Net worth: $5.9 billion
How he earned it: Construction and mining, Washington Companies, Montana Rail Link

Nebraska

Warren Buffett
Net worth: $76.2 billion
How he earned it: Investments, Berkshire Hathaway

Nevada

Sheldon Adelson
Net worth: $35.6 billion
How he earned it: Casinos, the Las Vegas Sands Corporation

New Mexico

Mack C. Chase
Net worth: $700 million
How he earned it: Oil, Mack Energy Corp.

New York

Michael Bloomberg
Net worth: $50.7 billion
How he earned it: Finance, Bloomberg LP

North Carolina

James Goodnight
Net worth: $10.1 billion
How he earned it: Software, SAS

North Dakota

Gary Tharaldson
Net worth: $900 million
How he earned it: Hotels, Super 8 Motel

Ohio

Les Wexner and family
Net worth: $6.2 billion
How they earned it: Retail, L Brands, known for Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works

Oklahoma

Harold Hamm
Net worth: $10.2 billion
How they earned it: Oil and gas, Continental Resources

Oregon

Phil Knight
Net worth: $25.1 billion
How he earned it: Retail, Nike

Rhode Island

Jonathan Nelson
Net worth: $2 billion
How he earned it: Private equity, Providence Equity Partners

South Dakota

T. Denny Sanford
Net worth: $2.1 billion
How he earned it: Banking and credit cards, First Premier Bank

Tennessee

Thomas Frist Jr.
Net worth: $8.8 billion
How they earned it: Health care, Hospital Corp. of America

Utah

Gail Miller
Net worth: $1.2 billion
How she earned it: Car dealerships and sports, Toyota and the Utah Jazz

Vermont

John Abele
Net worth: $625 million
How he earned it: Health care, Boston Scientific

Washington

Bill Gates
Net worth: $88.9 billion
How he earned it: Technology, Microsoft

Wisconsin

John Menard Jr.
Net worth: $10.9 billion
How he earned it: Home improvement stores, Menards

