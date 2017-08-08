    ×

    Banks

    Dimon on diversity: '30% of my direct reports are women'

    • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon tells CNBC that 30 percent of the bank's top 200 people are women.
    • Dimon also says the bank has formed a separate group to develop African-American talent.
    Jamie Dimon: I'm proud of what we've done for gender equality
    Jamie Dimon: I'm proud of what we've done for gender equality   

    As Silicon Valley runs into hot water over diversity, JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon told CNBC his firm is making progress.

    "What I'm pretty proud to say is 30 percent of my direct reports are women. I've been trying to get the press to write a story about this for years," the bank's chairman and chief executive officer said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" in an exclusive live interview from Chicago.

    "Thirty percent of our top 200 people are women. And they have unbelievable jobs," Dimon said, listing departments such as investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, private banking and credit cards.

    In the latest uproar over the treatment of women in Silicon Valley, Google this week fired a male engineer after he wrote an internal memo that attributed gender inequality in the tech industry to biological causes.

    Jamie Dimon
    Ken Preston | CNBC
    Jamie Dimon

    In the interview, Dimon also highlighted his firm's commitment to racial equality.

    He pointed out the company has "a black woman who runs our retail division who's on our trip with us." Thasunda Duckett was named CEO of consumer banking in September after heading the firm's auto finance business.

    JPMorgan announced Tuesday a $500,000 investment in a Chicago robotics technician training program operated by BSD Industries.

    JPMorgan is also "making a special effort" to bring on more African-Americans by setting up a separate group to focus on school recruiting, retention and hiring "more senior African-American talent," Dimon said. "It's starting to work. The numbers are getting better and it's different."

    "We have to acknowledge the reason it's different is it's a different history, a different background. A lot of African-Americans didn't grow up in the same neighborhoods as white people," he said.

    "We're doing great with women, we're doing great with Asians, we're doing great with Hispanics," Dimon said. "We've got to do better with African-Americans and we're going to."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---
    JPM
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...