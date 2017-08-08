Dimon on diversity: '30% of my direct reports are women'

As Silicon Valley runs into hot water over diversity, JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon told CNBC his firm is making progress.

"What I'm pretty proud to say is 30 percent of my direct reports are women. I've been trying to get the press to write a story about this for years," the bank's chairman and chief executive officer said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" in an exclusive live interview from Chicago.

"Thirty percent of our top 200 people are women. And they have unbelievable jobs," Dimon said, listing departments such as investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, private banking and credit cards.

In the latest uproar over the treatment of women in Silicon Valley, Google this week fired a male engineer after he wrote an internal memo that attributed gender inequality in the tech industry to biological causes.