Why one of gaming start-up Razer's early backers almost walked away

Gaming hardware company Razer might be targeting up to a $5 billion listing in Hong Kong according to media reports, but one of the start-up's early backers wasn't initially delighted with its business proposition.

Razer — a Singapore-founded company based in the U.S — is best known for its gaming mice, as well as other related gaming hardware and software. The company acquired smartphone start-up Nextbit earlier this year, but remained mum on talk it could enter the mobile space.

"Initially, I wasn't particularly enthralled by the fact this was a hardware business making gaming (mice)," Credence Partners Co-founder Koh Boon Hwee told CNBC's "Managing Asia."

Koh used to head the boardrooms of some of the biggest companies in Singapore, including Singapore Airlines and DBS. Now the chairman of Credence Partners, Koh invested in Razer in 2008, along with 14 other angel investors.

But speaking with Razer Founder Min-Liang Tan got the two talking about extending the business from just gaming-related hardware to building an ecosystem — involving software and platforms — around the gaming industry, Koh said.