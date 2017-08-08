Watch: NY Governor Cuomo makes infrastructure announcement at LaGuardia Airport

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will make a major infrastructure announcement from LaGuardia Airport in Flushing, Queens on Tuesday. Cuomo will be joined by Delta CEO Ed Bastian as well as New York state and local officials.

Delta announced in late July it would directly fund and finance the costs of its LaGuardia Airport redevelopment project, which would renovate Delta's terminal. The airline will be on the hook for the majority of the $4 billion development plan, with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey still contributing up to $600 million, according to Reuters. Delta alone will be responsible for any potential cost overruns.

Delta's redesigned terminal will come in addition to a separate $4 billion public-private partnership, currently under way, to rebuild the airport's central terminal, Reuters also reported.

The announcement will be made from the LaGuardia Airport Port Authority Police Command Building.