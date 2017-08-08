    ×

    Martin Shkreli's 'stealthy' tech start-up has a website and says it's starting to test products

    • The website, www.godel.systems, said "Coming Soon," as of June 3, according to the Internet Archive, but now has full descriptions of the team and products.
    • Experienced industry professionals can request demos of some products.
    • CNBC reported in February that Godel Systems was looking to raise $1 million through a debt offering.
    Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs after a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York.
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    Embattled pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli may be fresh off a high-profile legal battle — but he's also the CEO of a new start-up that is looking to beta test technology for legal research, pharmaceutical research and finance, according to the firm's website that appears to have been updated recently.

    The website, www.godel.systems, said "Coming Soon," as of June 3, according to the Internet Archive, but now has full descriptions of the team and products. People can request demos of some products.

    Godel Systems' website says the start-up is "a professional software company that aims to be the leading information provider of data, workflow, and communications solutions for financial, law, and scientific professionals," echoing job postings CNBC unearthed earlier this year. The new version of the website includes job postings for engineers and designers.

    A call to the number listed on the website was answered by someone who identified as "Godel Systems," but he declined to comment further, and hung up.

    CNBC reported in February that Godel Systems was looking to raise $1 million through a debt offering, and had raised $50,000 out of the $1 million in debt it began issuing in mid-January, according to regulatory filings. At that time, a search for a website didn't return any results.

    Shkreli is listed as CEO, while Ralph Holzmann, previously a senior engineer at Twitter, is listed as chief technology officer. (An email to Holzmann was not returned.) Akeel Mithani, previously listed Godel System's chief financial officer in SEC filings, was not listed on the current version of the website. Shkreli's lawyer declined to comment.

    According to his LinkedIn profile, Shkreli founded "stealthy" start-up Godel Systems in August 2016.

    A federal jury on Friday found Shkreli — founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals and Retrophin — guilty of three counts of securities fraud, in a case unrelated to his new company. The jury acquitted him of five other criminal counts related to hedge fund investors and a drug company he founded.

    — CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.