Martin Shkreli's 'stealthy' tech start-up has a website and says it's starting to test products

Embattled pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli may be fresh off a high-profile legal battle — but he's also the CEO of a new start-up that is looking to beta test technology for legal research, pharmaceutical research and finance, according to the firm's website that appears to have been updated recently.

The website, www.godel.systems, said "Coming Soon," as of June 3, according to the Internet Archive, but now has full descriptions of the team and products. People can request demos of some products.

Godel Systems' website says the start-up is "a professional software company that aims to be the leading information provider of data, workflow, and communications solutions for financial, law, and scientific professionals," echoing job postings CNBC unearthed earlier this year. The new version of the website includes job postings for engineers and designers.

A call to the number listed on the website was answered by someone who identified as "Godel Systems," but he declined to comment further, and hung up.