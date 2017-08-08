Tuition is up, but this college bill is declining

Amazon Campus: Cutting the cost of college textbooks Wednesday, 13 Aug 2014 | 8:40 AM ET | 01:23

Overpaying for college textbooks is one rite of passage that's getting easier to avoid.

During the 2016-17 academic year, students spent an average of $579 on 10 required class materials (typically textbooks), according to the National Association of College Stores' latest Student Watch survey. That was based on data from 90 two- and four-year colleges in the U.S. and Canada. That spending is down $23 from the previous year, and $122 less than in 2007-08.

A lot of the drop stems from students becoming savvier shoppers, said Jenny Febbo, vice president of marketing for the NACS.

These four strategies can help trim your bill: