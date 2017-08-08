Scott Walker dismisses 2020 presidential bid: 'Not running for anything but re-election'

Count Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker out as a presidential candidate in 2020. The Republican told CNBC on Tuesday he is "not running for anything but re-election."

"I'm ready to run for governor in 2018. I'm going to fill my term out for the next four years," he said in an interview.

"I love being governor. When you have a state like this, there's nothing better than being governor."

Walker was elected to office in 2010, survived a recall election in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014. His state voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential race, the first time Wisconsin chose a Republican president since 1984.

He's not the first prominent Republican to dismiss the idea of a 2020 bid.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence denied that he's preparing for a run, calling the suggestion "disgraceful and offensive." He was referring to a New York Times report that some Republicans were moving to form a "shadow campaign" for 2020.

The article said multiple advisors to Pence "have already intimated to party donors that he would plan to run if Mr. Trump did not."

While Pence called the article "fake news," The New York Times said it stood by its coverage.

