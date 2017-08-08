Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone: 2 ways to rethink your life to achieve success

The world does not care if you succeed or fail. Why? There are too many good people who fail and there are too many bad people who succeed at least in one area of their life.

The reality is there are more people pulling against you than pulling for you. All the people who quit dreaming are pulling against you.

You are the only one who cares about your success. What's that mean? You need to care a lot. There's nobody protecting you or looking over your shoulder to make sure you achieve your goals in life.

In fact, I know too many great people who don't have the success they need, the success they deserve and the success they want.