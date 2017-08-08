VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone: 2 ways to rethink your life to achieve success

This is Grant Cardone's number 1 tip for success
This is Grant Cardone's number one tip for success   

The world does not care if you succeed or fail. Why? There are too many good people who fail and there are too many bad people who succeed at least in one area of their life.

The reality is there are more people pulling against you than pulling for you. All the people who quit dreaming are pulling against you.

You are the only one who cares about your success. What's that mean? You need to care a lot. There's nobody protecting you or looking over your shoulder to make sure you achieve your goals in life.

In fact, I know too many great people who don't have the success they need, the success they deserve and the success they want.

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone.
Courtesy of Grant Cardone
Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone.

You need to go beyond meeting your 'basic needs'

You aren't only interested in "getting by" in life are you? You want to succeed big. But in order to do that, you need to fulfill more than your basic needs. You need more than just a job, you need more than just health coverage, you need more than just education and you need more than a place to come to work.

What are basic needs? They include housing, food, clothing and transportation. You need more than that to be successful.

If that's all you are looking to get, that's all you will get. Life is brutal. Most of mankind is going for just basic needs. You need more than basic needs for success.

Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone
Courtesy of Grant Cardone
Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone

What would that mean to you to have enough to succeed? What will success look like for you and how is that different from just your basic needs?

The reality is this, the guy that sleeps in a homeless shelter tonight has a jacket on his back, he'll sleep on a cot, he'll be in a soup-line, he'll get a piece of bread — he had his basic needs met. Is that what you want?

That same individual who is homeless now had something bad happen. He might be very intelligent, could have gotten an education, had a job at one time and had enough bad breaks happen to where he finds himself tonight.

So I want you to write this down: 1. What are your basic needs? 2. What would success look like for you?

Remember the world doesn't care if you have success or not.

You need to be relentless

There is no short cut or easy way to achieving success. You can grab any 10 billionaires you want and they are all going to tell you the same thing: You need hard work, dedication and commitment.

No matter what you do, hard work will be required. There will be long hours, and it's going to need relentless, tireless dedication. There is no way around it. Anybody that tells you otherwise is offering a scam, and it will not work.

Real success requires going beyond meeting your basic needs and requires hard work, dedication and commitment.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: Magnus Walker has 25 Porsches that could be worth $7.5 million, but he's not selling

Self-made millionaire: Working too hard is not the cause of burnout
Self-made millionaire: Working too hard is not the cause of burnout   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...