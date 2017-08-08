Sig Sauer announces 'voluntary upgrade' of its P320 pistol that may discharge when dropped

Sig Sauer is offering a "voluntary upgrade" for owners of its P320 pistols after "recent events indicate that dropping the P320 beyond U.S. standards for safety may cause an unintentional discharge," the company said Tuesday.

The company did not provide details about the "recent events" or say whether anyone had been injured or killed when the guns discharged erroneously.

Sig Sauer said in a press release that it has received input from law enforcement, government and military customers and developed "a number of enhancements in function, reliability and overall safety including drop performance."

The company said it will detail those fixes for customers on its website on Aug. 14. It stopped short of divulging details of the program.

"Sig Sauer is committed to our approach on innovation, optimization, and performance, ensuring we produce the finest possible products," CEO Ron Cohen said in a statement. "Durability, reliability and safety, as well as end-user confidence in the Sig Sauer brand are the priorities for our team."

The M17 model of the P320, which the U.S. Army uses for its Modular Handgun System, is not affected, the company said. The civilian model of the pistol is currently for sale online at outdoor retailer Cabela's.