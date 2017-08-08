    ×

    Europe News

    Standard Life CEO planning for hard Brexit, renews interest in move to Dublin

    • Standard Life wants to ensure it keeps serving its clients in countries such as Austria, Germany and Ireland

    • Skeoh said he was "quite concerned" about the British decision to leave the European Union

    The asset management firm Standard Life is looking at Ireland as its European base for when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, its CEO told CNBC Tuesday.

    "Certainly, we are looking to put our MiFID company into Ireland," Keith Skeoch, chief executive officer of Standard Life, told CNBC, referring to the financial regulation framework under European law. It is unclear at this stage to what extent the same set of rules will apply to the U.K. once it leaves the European Union.

    Standard Life had previously mentioned Dublin as a potential city to move in a post-Brexit world to ensure it keeps serving its clients in countries such as Austria, Germany and Ireland.

    Digitalization a major enabler for client service in asset management
    Luxembourg, Ireland clear homes for asset management post-Brexit: Standard Life CEO   

    According to Skeoh, Ireland and Luxembourg are the two clear homes for the asset management world trying to relocate some of their operations into Europe to continue their operations with the EU clients.

    Luxembourg has been a strong campaigner to attract businesses from the City of London. It has been one of the EU members also applying to host the European Banking Authority. JP Morgan, which also has an asset management arm, has suggested Luxembourg as one of the cities where it might increase staff.

    Skeoh said he was "quite concerned" about the British decision to leave the European Union and advised firms to prepare for a hard Brexit.

    How much is Britain willing to divorce the EU?
    How much is Britain willing to divorce the EU?   

    "From a business perspective, it's absolutely clear to me you've got to get your contingency plans in place. No matter what everyone is saying, plan for a hard Brexit," he said.

    Such scenario means that the U.K. will lose access to the EU's single market and so-called passporting rights.

    Standard Life reported Tuesday a 6 percent increase in profits during the first half of the year. It is set to conclude a merger with Aberdeen Asset Management next week. The deal aims to make both firms stronger against other market competitors.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SL.
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...