Standard Life CEO planning for hard Brexit, renews interest in move to Dublin

The asset management firm Standard Life is looking at Ireland as its European base for when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, its CEO told CNBC Tuesday.

"Certainly, we are looking to put our MiFID company into Ireland," Keith Skeoch, chief executive officer of Standard Life, told CNBC, referring to the financial regulation framework under European law. It is unclear at this stage to what extent the same set of rules will apply to the U.K. once it leaves the European Union.

Standard Life had previously mentioned Dublin as a potential city to move in a post-Brexit world to ensure it keeps serving its clients in countries such as Austria, Germany and Ireland.