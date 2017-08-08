Trump's approval rating is still stuck in a rut

President Donald Trump can't seem to break out of his polling funk.

Trump's approval ratings in three new polls fail to crack 40 percent. A CNN poll out late Monday showed 38 percent of Americans approve of the job the president is doing versus 56 percent who disapprove.

His approval rating was 2 points lower in a CBS poll released Tuesday. The poll found that 58 percent disapprove of his performance. Gallup's daily tracking poll indicates 38 percent of American approve of the job the president is doing.

Those figures come as Trump struggles to enact some key planks of his campaign platform and fumes over the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the election. His approval rating remains stuck despite generally positive views about the U.S. economy among Americans.

On Monday, the president argued his base is "far bigger and stronger than ever before" despite "some phony Fake News polling."

The recent numbers do not appear to back the claim. Only 24 percent of Americans in the CNN poll said they "strongly" approve of Trump, down from 30 percent in March.

Fifty-nine percent of Republicans said they "strongly" approve — compared with 73 percent in February.

Still, 80 percent of Republicans in the CBS poll said they approve of Trump, up from 72 percent in June.