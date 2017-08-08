    ×

    Stocks open lower, slip from record highs as Wall Street awaits Disney earnings

    • Disney is scheduled to release its earnings after the close Tuesday.
    • The S&P 500 slipped from a record closing high set Monday.
    • The Dow was on track to snap a streak of nine straight record closes.

    U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited quarterly results from Disney.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30 points at the open, with Microsoft contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was also on track to snap a streak of nine straight record closes.

    The S&P 500 slipped 0.15 percent, with health care leading decliners, a day after posting its first record close since late July. The Nasdaq composite also declined 0.15 percent.

    Defense stocks Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman bucked the lower trend Tuesday, hitting record highs shortly after the open.

    Disney is scheduled to release its earnings after the close Tuesday. Investors will be looking for clues about the company's cable business, especially ESPN.

    Wall Street also turned its sights towards the retail space, looking for more confirmation to the strong profit growth reflected this earnings season.

    As of Friday morning, calendar second-quarter earnings have grown 10.1 percent. S&P Capital IQ originally forecast earnings to grow by 6.2 percent.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren both posted better-than-expected earnings, sending their stocks higher by 18 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

    "It's definitely a good start for retailers" this earnings season, said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. "Expectations were very low for retailers coming into the season."

    Retail stocks have taken a hit this year, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF dropping 6.2 percent in the period as investors fear further market gains from Amazon.com.

    The overall stock market, meanwhile, has been on a tear this year. The three major indexes have hit all-time highs and have surged more than 10 percent in 2017.

    However, investors should tread carefully in the market right now, said Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics.

    "There's sort of a vacuum" in the market, Chaikin said. "We're banging up against resistance and there's a lot of people on vacation. In this type of environment, bad news tends to send the market lower."

    That said, Wall Street has proven resilient lately, shrugging off negative news coming out of Washington.

