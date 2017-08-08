Stocks open lower, slip from record highs as Wall Street awaits Disney earnings

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited quarterly results from Disney.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30 points at the open, with Microsoft contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was also on track to snap a streak of nine straight record closes.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.15 percent, with health care leading decliners, a day after posting its first record close since late July. The Nasdaq composite also declined 0.15 percent.
Defense stocks Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman bucked the lower trend Tuesday, hitting record highs shortly after the open.