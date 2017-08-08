Stocks open lower, slip from record highs as Wall Street awaits Disney earnings

Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren both posted better-than-expected earnings, sending their stocks higher by 18 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

"It's definitely a good start for retailers" this earnings season, said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. "Expectations were very low for retailers coming into the season."

Retail stocks have taken a hit this year, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF dropping 6.2 percent in the period as investors fear further market gains from Amazon.com.

The overall stock market, meanwhile, has been on a tear this year. The three major indexes have hit all-time highs and have surged more than 10 percent in 2017.

However, investors should tread carefully in the market right now, said Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics.

"There's sort of a vacuum" in the market, Chaikin said. "We're banging up against resistance and there's a lot of people on vacation. In this type of environment, bad news tends to send the market lower."

That said, Wall Street has proven resilient lately, shrugging off negative news coming out of Washington.