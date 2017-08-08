Your first trade for Tuesday, August 8

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a seller of the iShares MSCI Brazil Index.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Nvidia.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Marriott.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Verisign.

Trader disclosure: On August 7, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EWM, FB, FXI, GM, GOOGL, INTC, LOW, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX. Tim is short IWM, XRT, SPY. BK is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, WMT, TWTR. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, AON, APC, CMG, CTL, CUBA, DIA, DVN, F, HES, HPQ, IBM, ICE, KDUS, M, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, UA, VEON, WDR, WHR, WPX, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, KBH, MJNA, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS. Grasso's firm bought CMG, MSFT, SNAP and sold TIME. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

