21st Century Fox earnings beat expectations, revenue narrowly misses

21st Century Fox announced fourth quarter earnings that beat expectations and revenue that narrowly missed.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:

EPS: 36 cents vs. 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $6.75 billion vs. $6.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

The company's earnings fell to 36 cents per share from 45 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased to $6.75 billion from $6.6 billion in the same period last year.

21st Century Fox attributed revenue growth to higher cable network programming affiliate and advertising revenue, which it said was partially offset by lower filmed entertainment content revenue and lower television ad revenue.

Cable network programming revenue increased to $4.33 billion from $3.92 from the year-ago quarter. Television revenue decreased to $1 billion from $1.04 billion in the same period last year, and filmed entertainment revenue decreased to $1.80 billion from $2.04 billion.

Domestic affiliate revenue increased 10 percent, which 21st Century Fox attributed to higher pricing across its cable brands. Domestic advertising revenue grew 6 percent from the same time last year.

"We believe that as time shifted on demand and ad free viewing continue to grow in popularity our strength in live news and sports globally is a great advantage," co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch told investors on a call following the earnings release. "News and sports, the least likely programming to be watch delayed comprised more than half of our advertising revenues."

Multiple companies yanked their ads from Fox News' prime time slot in April amid sexual harassment allegations against the network's biggest star, Bill O'Reilly. Fox dropped O'Reilly later that month. Tucker Carlson took over O'Reilly's 8 p.m. Eastern time slot, replacing "The O'Reilly Factor" with "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Last month, Fox News continued its streaks for most day viewers and prime time viewers, TVNewser reported, citing Nielsen numbers. The network has been first in day viewers for 13 consecutive months and first in prime time viewers for 187 straight months, TVNewser said.

The company's fourth quarter revenue will include ticket sales from 20th Century Fox movies "The Boss Baby" and "Alien: Covenant."

21st Century Fox is exploring the option of operating local television stations through Ion Media Networks and ditching Sinclair Broadcast Group as an affiliate partner, Bloomberg reported last week. Sinclair is in the process of acquiring Tribune Media, which owns or operates 42 local television stations, according to the company's website.

21st Century Fox is still in the process of taking over Sky, a European satellite company. Rupert Murdoch's quest was stalled yet again this week. British culture secretary Karen Bradley is seeking more advice from media regulator Ofcom, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Shares of 21st Century Fox are down slightly so far this year.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.