After hours buzz: ELF, LYV, PLNT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty initially dropped more than 1 percent after hours before recovering and rising less than 1 percent. The cosmetic company beat earnings expectations with 12 cents per share on revenue of $55.9 million versus Thomson Reuters estimates of 3 cents per share on revenue of $55.5 million.

Live Nation shares rose 6 percent in extended trading after the entertainment company beat Wall Street views on earnings and revenue for their second quarter.

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron tanked more than 20 percent on significant volume in extended trading. The company, which provides services to customers in the energy infrastructure market, reported a big loss for its second quarter and also said it would be selling its technology business.

Planet Fitness shares jumped 4 percent in after-hours trading after the company beat earnings and revenue estimates for the second quarter, reporting 22 cents per share and raking in revenue of $107.3 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the franchiser and operator of fitness centers to report earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $102 million.

Shares of Jack in the Box, which operates Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurants, rose 2 percent in extended trading despite misses on the top and bottom lines.