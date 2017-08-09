Australia PM dismisses Trump's call for 'fire and fury' response to North Korea

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed President Donald Trump's pledge to respond to North Korea with "fire and fury" if it threatens to attack the U.S., warning that any resulting conflict would cause "catastrophic consequences" for the world.

Turnbull argued on Wednesday that "maximum economic pressure" against Pyongyang would be the only way to deal with the regime. He added the "new and harsh" sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on Pyongyang would be critical in getting North Korea to come to its senses.



On Tuesday, Trump said North Korea "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it threatens the United States. In response, North Korea said it would be prepared to launch preemptive military strikes against the U.S, including the possibility of a targeted missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.