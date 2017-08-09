Chuck E. Cheese's is getting a major redesign, and it's nothing like you'd imagine it to be

Bold, kaleidoscopic colors, blinking lights, ringing bells and the sharp smell of pepperoni.

The first few steps into a Chuck E. Cheese's location can feel like a sensory overload to parents. But that's about the change.

After nearly two decades, CEC Entertainment, the parent company of the pizza chain, is redesigning the whole experience.

"In the last few years, we've invested a lot in our food, in our cleanliness, we've updated games, you name it we've touched it and changed it," CEO Tom Leverton told CNBC.

The renovation brings in more muted colors, sleeker furniture and brighter lighting in an attempt to improve the experience for adults. The hope is that Chuck E. Cheese's new spaces and revamped menu will be more inviting.

The new look will be fully rolled out in seven locations, four in San Antonio and three in Kansas City. Leverton said other restaurants will incorporate elements of this new blueprint, but will not be completely renovated, at least not right away.

He told CNBC the company wants to learn from the seven revamped locations before rolling out the new design system-wide.