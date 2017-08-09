    ×

    Cramer Remix: How low expectations drove this stock to new heights

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer tracks the skyrocketing stock of aircraft maker Boeing.
    • He also sits down with the CEOs of Tableau Software and Opko Health to hear about promising new developments at each company.
    • In the lightning round, Cramer reflects on his first bad buy.
    Since the beginning of 2017, Jim Cramer has watched the stock of Boeing soar far above the rest of the Dow Jones Industrial average.

    "The aircraft maker is up more than 50 percent year to date, leaving the second-place performer, Apple, up 39 percent, not shabby, but in the dust," the "Mad Money" host said, wondering why so many Wall Street professionals missed the move in the aerospace giant's stock.

    Shares of Boeing flew 10 percent in response to its latest earnings report as analysts scrambled to raise their price targets and estimates for the aircraft maker, and, in five cases, to upgrade its stock rating.

    "All this, I think, can be explained with one concept. ... It's UPOD. It's under-promise and over-deliver," the "Mad Money" host said. "Maybe more of these sell-side guys should realize that the company is being conservative. That's the way they are. As long as they keep underestimating Boeing, you're going to continue to get the chances for the stock to go higher."

    A Geopolitically-Conscious Portfolio

    As tensions flare between the United States and North Korea, Cramer wanted to give investors some ways to prepare their portfolios in light of a potential nuclear threat.

    "Don't bother trying to play the nuclear standoff in North Korea. It's a fool's game. I'm not saying you shouldn't freak out; after all, this is the first time a rogue nation with nukes has flat out threatened to use them on us," Cramer said.

    While Cramer could imagine a scenario in which the United States takes military action and forces North Korea to surrender, he admitted that he is not the "go-to guy" for those predictions.

    "I am a go-to guy, though, on what you should do with your portfolio in the event of thermonuclear war," he said. "Have cash. Have gold."

    Millennial Fingerprints

    There is no doubt in Cramer's mind that companies across the market are targeting millennials, trying to steer the younger generation to become loyal to their products.

    "It's amazing how powerful the millennials are. They're impossible to get away from," he said. "Honestly, if it weren't for the fact that I have two millennial daughters, I would hate this generation, the generation that demands to be catered to or else they just cut you off at the knees — or at the cord, if you're a cable operator."

    Some companies, like Clorox, are taking advantage of the generation's digital savvy, advertising on the internet to draw younger spenders to their products.

    But millennials are generally frugal, which makes selling them things difficult save for a few key products: services like Uber and Airbnb, and items like cosmetics and Apple's iPhone.

    Tableau Software CEO talks ClearGraph Acquisition

    Cramer also spoke with Adam Selipsky, the president and CEO of Tableau Software, to hear about the data player's recent takeover of natural language search company ClearGraph.

    With more corporations seeing the advantages of giving their employees access to analytics tools, Selipsky said the combined companies will be able to help even non-technical workers view and understand data in simple, intuitive ways.

    "The combination of them would allow an executive, for example, to say, 'What were my sales yesterday?' or maybe a more sophisticated query like, 'Show me all of my customers based in Europe who have spent $100,000 or more year-to-date,' all that done in intuitive, natural language which makes sense to the person asking the question, and they just get back rich answers and then they can follow up with additional, more sophisticated queries," he told Cramer on Wednesday.

    Opko Health CEO: Leaps in Cancer Testing

    Finally, Cramer spoke with Opko Health Chairman and CEO Phillip Frost, who said his pharmaceutical and diagnostics company's new test that detects prostate cancer is on track to be a revolutionary step in cancer testing.

    "It's a great test. It seems to be the best available," Frost told Cramer on Wednesday. "We're doing between 250 and 300 tests a day, up from about four tests a day when we acquired BioReference Laboratories, which is helping us to market it. But we look at this as just a baseline. We think it has nowhere to go but up."

    Frost, a medical doctor, said Opko will launch a marketing campaign for the test in the fall that will include television advertisements aimed at spreading the world about the test.

    "It's a cost-effective tool that's of great value to men. I'm convinced that it will eventually become a routine test across the country," Frost said.

    Lightning Round: I Like This Stock, But Don't Buy It Now

    In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some callers' favorite stocks, including:

    Viacom: "Look, my first stock was American Agronomics. It was the largest orange field in Florida, and the day after I bought it, they had a frost wipe the whole thing out. Let's just use that as the analog."

    Mattel: "Sell it for Hasbro. Try and get Hasbro for under $100."

