Cramer Remix: How low expectations drove this stock to new heights   

Since the beginning of 2017, Jim Cramer has watched the stock of Boeing soar far above the rest of the Dow Jones Industrial average.

"The aircraft maker is up more than 50 percent year to date, leaving the second-place performer, Apple, up 39 percent, not shabby, but in the dust," the "Mad Money" host said, wondering why so many Wall Street professionals missed the move in the aerospace giant's stock.

Shares of Boeing flew 10 percent in response to its latest earnings report as analysts scrambled to raise their price targets and estimates for the aircraft maker, and, in five cases, to upgrade its stock rating.

"All this, I think, can be explained with one concept. ... It's UPOD. It's under-promise and over-deliver," the "Mad Money" host said. "Maybe more of these sell-side guys should realize that the company is being conservative. That's the way they are. As long as they keep underestimating Boeing, you're going to continue to get the chances for the stock to go higher."