Cramer's lightning round: This struggling stock is more than just a dining play   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment: "I like it. I'm surprised the stock's come down that much, but a lot of people are worried about casual dining. That place is more of entertainment, experiential dining. That's why I like it."

Williams-Sonoma: "I really like Williams-Sonoma, but it's retail and it's also got a lot of mall retail. So I have to say don't buy."

Viacom: "Look, my first stock was American Agronomics. It was the largest orange field in Florida, and the day after I bought it, they had a frost wipe the whole thing out. Let's just use that as the analog."

Mattel: "Sell it for Hasbro. Try and get Hasbro for under $100."

Logitech International: "I think that's right [that the caller increased his position in Logitech after earnings]. That $35 level, it seems to be holding. And don't forget, they've got the eSports kicker."

Sanderson Farms: "You know what, as good as Sanderson is, and it is good, that Tyson [Foods] quarter was so good, the stock is still undervalued, frankly. I really like that call."

Patterson-UTI Energy: "Just follow it. Don't pull the trigger, because it's one awful stock."