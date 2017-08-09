Early movers: MSFT, WWW, ODP, LUV, PLCE, WEN, DIS, PCLN, HTZ, TRIP & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Microsoft – Hedge fund ValueAct sold seven million Microsoft shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commision filing. ValueAct had sold a similar number of shares earlier this year, but still holds about nine million shares. ValueAct had bought Microsoft in 2013 below $30 and pushed for changes.

Wolverine World Wide – The shoe retailer earned an adjusted 43 cents per share for its latest quarter, 14 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The maker of shoe brands like Wolverine, Stride Rite, Sperry, and Keds also raised its full-year forecast.

Office Depot – The office supplies retailer missed estimates by two cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of six cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts. Office Depot also said it expects 2017 sales to be lower than they were a year ago, due to store closures and challenging market conditions.

Southwest Airlines – The airline said revenue passenger miles rose 6 percent in July from a year earlier to 12.4 billion.

Children's Place – The children's apparel retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 86 cents per share for the second quarter, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of forecasts. Comparable-store sales were up 3.1 percent, better than the 2.3 percent consensus estimate.

Wendy's – The restaurant chain beat estimates by two cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 15 cents per share. Revenue also topped forecasts. Wendy's said that about one-third of its global restaurants have been "reimaged" as it continues a planned revamping.

Walt Disney — Disney reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.58 per share, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell short of forecasts. Disney also announced it would pull new movies from Netflix beginning in 2019 and launching its own streaming service.

Priceline Group – Priceline earned an adjusted $15.14 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates of $14.20. Revenue exceeded forecasts, as well. Bookings were slightly short of forecasts, as was the travel website operator's current-quarter earnings guidance.

Hertz Global – Hertz posted an adjusted quarterly loss of 63 cents per share, more than triple the consensus estimate of a 20 cents per share loss. The car rental company's revenue was in line. Hertz said it had made significant progress in its turnaround plan, although it mentioned a "challenging" business environment just as rival Avis Budget Group did on Monday.

TripAdvisor – TripAdvisor beat estimates by eight cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 38 cents per share. The travel website operator's revenue also beat forecasts, however the company cut its full-year 2017 guidance due in part to a shift to less profitable mobile device booking.

Lions Gate Entertainment – Lions Gate came in 10 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly profit of 49 cents per share. The movie and TV studio's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Lions Gate's beat came despite underperformance in its television production unit.

Monster Beverage – Monster missed estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share. The energy drink maker's revenue beat forecasts. The company said its results were negatively impacted by currency issues as well as production shortages of certain products.

TrueCar — TrueCar earned an adjusted one cent per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts of a breakeven quarter. The car-buying service's revenue beat forecasts, however TrueCar issued weaker-than-expected full-year guidance.

Zillow – Zillow earned an adjusted four cents per share for the second quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a one-cent-per-share loss. The real estate website operator's revenue also beat forecasts, as traffic to its sites rose 17 percent compared to a year earlier.

Vantiv – Vantiv clinched its deal to buy Britain's Worldpay for $10 billion, following a preliminary announcement in early July and weeks of talks between the two payment processing companies. The combined company will take the Worldpay name and be headquartered in Cincinnati.

Lockheed Martin – The defense contractor said it was fielding more inquiries about missile defense systems in light of North Korea's increasing number of missile tests and verbal threats.

GoDaddy – GoDaddy earned 10 cents per share for the second quarter, nine cents a share above estimates. The web hosting company's revenue also beat forecasts. GoDaddy's results were boosted by its acquisition of Host Europe Group.