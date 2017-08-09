    ×

    Tech

    Facebook just announced a YouTube competitor called Watch

    • Facebook Watch will let users discover videos outside their own feeds more easily.
    • It will also let users subscribe to content from providers such as Major League Baseball and rapper Nas.
    • The YouTube competitor is rolling out to a limited audience now.

    In a blog post on Wednesday, Facebook revealed that it will soon offer users a new way to watch videos on its social network called Watch.

    Facebook had been rumored to be getting into TV-like shows for months now, but Watch looks more like YouTube. It will let users discover videos outside of their own feed more easily, while also giving them a way to create Watchlists, and an easier means of following the videos made by a favorite artist, brand or publisher like those from Tastemade, Major League Baseball or hip-hop's Nas.

    The feature will roll out to a limited number of users, and video creators, in the U.S. first. But Facebook did not disclose specific dates.

    According to a TechCrunch report, some users will have access to the Watch content and tab starting on Thursday this week. TechCrunch also reports that partners who make original videos exclusively for the social network will make 55% of "ad break revenue" via Watch, giving a 45% split to Facebook.

    Following its last quarterly earnings update, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told CNBC in an interview, "We are making some early investments to create episodic content."

