FBI raided Paul Manafort's home in July

The FBI raided former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort's home last month amid the probe into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

"FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences," a Manafort spokesman said in a statement. "Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well."

The Washington Post first reported news of the raid Wednesday morning.

The raid took place on July 26, the day after Manafort willingly met with Senate Intelligence Committee staff, according to the Post. Agents had a search warrant and came to the former Trump campaign chairman's Virginia home to get "documents and other materials," the newspaper reported.

"FBI agents working with" special counsel Robert Mueller "departed the home with various records," according to the Post. Manafort also provided documents to congressional committees.

Manafort has faced more pressure since it was revealed that he attended a meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower last year along with the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The younger Trump agreed to the meeting after getting offered dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of "Russia and its government's support" for his father's campaign, according to emails he released.

A man listed by the Post as Manafort's lawyer did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

