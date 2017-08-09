VISIT CNBC.COM

First Look: Jay Leno explores why cars make us happy

This week, Jay Leno joins his celebrity friends to explore the different reasons why cars make them so happy. First, he meets actor Dax Shepard's true love: a 1994 Buick Roadmaster. Then, Jay gets his blood pumping while learning to rally race with adrenaline-junkie Bucky Lasek; delivers pizzas with Papa John in his vehicular pride and joy; and later, Jay meets a special man, deserving of this country's gratitude. Finally, he learns how to manage road rage with a yogi. Whether it's in a station wagon, off the edge of a cliff or closer to home, these stories show just how loved a car can be.

About Jay Leno's Garage
"Jay Leno's Garage" explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.

