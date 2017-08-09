If you can't afford to take any risks, you generally won't take any risks. Also, not just new billion dollar cos: a 100k co is huge for most

"If you can't afford to take any risks, you generally won't take any risks," Butterfield adds.

Twitter user Austen Allred, founder of Lambda School, which provides students a computer science education with little or no upfront costs, notes that giant tech behemoths like Facebook and Microsoft were started by founders who were getting financial support from their parents. "That's the universal basic income argument that's compelling to me," he tweets. "[T]hat little cushion is so valuable."

Indeed, it's the same argument made by Zuckerberg himself.

"If I had to support my family growing up instead of having time to code, if I didn't know I'd be fine if Facebook didn't work out, I wouldn't be standing here today," says Zuckerberg in his Harvard commencement speech in May. The tech titan grew up financially secure thanks to his dad's career as a dentist.

"Now it's our time to define a new social contract for our generation. We should explore ideas like universal basic income to give everyone a cushion to try new things," Zuckerberg says.