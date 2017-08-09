In July, Zuckerberg also commented on the positive benefits of the state-widecash handout program in Alaska. "Seeing how Alaska put this dividend in place reminded me of a lesson I learned early at Facebook: organizations think profoundly differently when they're profitable than when they're in debt. When you're losing money, your mentality is largely about survival," he says.
Musk thinks universal basic income is a going to be a virtual necessity as more and more low-skilled jobs are replaced by robots and automation.
Altman agrees. "I'm fairly confident that at some point in the future, as technology continues to eliminate traditional jobs and massive new wealth gets created, we're going to see some version of [UBI] at a national scale," he writes. He's working on a pilot program in Oakland, Calif., to study how people behave when they are given such payments.
Even as Silicon Valley thought leaders talk openly about the idea of cash handouts, it's not likely to become reality in the near term. Culturally, the U.S. is a country that celebrates the idea of working hard to get ahead. And politically, the current administration is trying to repeal the universal basic health care.
