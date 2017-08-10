After hours buzz: SNAP, NVDA, JWN, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Snap shares plummeted more than 13 percent in extended trading after the social media company reported earnings and revenue misses, as well as a miss on analyst expectations for global daily active users.

Shares of Nvidia declined more than 5 percent after hours despite posting beats on both the top and bottom lines and having strong guidance for its current quarter. While sales in the company's Datacenter segment rose, they fell below estimates.

Nordstrom shares rose 3 percent in extended trade after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue during a time when most retailers are suffering. The fashion retailer posted earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $3.79 billion versus Wall Street expectations of 64 cents per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

Camping World shares jumped 5 percent in extended trading after the supplier of recreational vehicles and camping gear reported better-than expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

Trade Desk shares surged 9 percent after hours on a significant volume in extended trading after the technology company reported earnings and revenue beats, and raised its guidance for the current quarter.