    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan: Mumbai ‘wakes you up in the morning and kicks you on the backside’

    • Amitabh Bachchan moved to Mumbai in 1969, dreaming of making it in the movies
    • He has starred in almost 200 films and presented the Indian version of "Who wants to be a millionaire?"
    Amitabh Bachchan during filming for CNBC's travel show 'Trailblazers'
    Amitabh Bachchan during filming for CNBC's travel show 'Trailblazers'

    Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian movie legend who has been called "the undisputed Godfather of Bollywood" and is also known as "Big B," having starred in almost 200 films.

    Aged 74, he is still prolific, with three movies coming out in 2017 alone.

    And he has credited the home of Indian movies, Mumbai, as a place that forced him to find a job after he moved there from Allahabad in northern India in 1969. Arriving in the city, he had to spend the night on a bench on coastal boulevard Marine Drive, and then in a crowded apartment.

    "I used to stay with friends of mine or staying with some of my brother's friends who were already living in an apartment with four or five people in one room," he told CNBC's travel show "Trailblazers".

    "But, it was a kind of routine to get up in the morning and go and visit studios and try and sell your face to them."

    "It's a kind of city that actually wakes you up in the morning, kicks you on the backside and says get out and get a job for yourself. It really pushes you," he added.

    Amitabh Bachchan meets fans at his Mumbai home during filming of CNBC's travel show 'Trailblazers'
    Amitabh Bachchan meets fans at his Mumbai home during filming of CNBC's travel show 'Trailblazers'

    Bachchan lives close to the beach in the neighborhood of Juhu and every Sunday comes out of his home to greet the thousands of fans who started visiting after a near-fatal accident while filming movie "Coolie" in 1982.

    "Every Sunday they come to the gate, and I just go out and wave them, wave to them. It's a kind of endorsement that I'm still alive and (I) do a couple of autographs, do some photographs," he said.

    Bachchan has also been a presenter of the Indian "Who wants to be a Millionaire?" known as "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and is set to host a ninth season of the show.

