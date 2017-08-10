US-North Korea tensions expected to weigh on Asia markets as Trump doubles down on rhetoric

U.S.-North Korea geopolitical tensions came to the fore once again in the overnight session, causing U.S. stocks to tank and demand for safe haven assets to climb ahead of the Friday open in Asia.

After previously warning of "fire and fury" if North Korea persisted in threatening the U.S., President Donald Trump said Thursday his statement "wasn't tough enough." While he did not comment on what he meant by that statement, Trump said that North Korea should be "very, very nervous" if it "(did) anything in terms of even thinking about an attack."

Markets stateside tumbled on the back of the U.S.-North Korea geopolitical tensions. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.93 percent, or 204.69 points, to close at 21,844.01, the S&P 500 declined 1.45 percent, or 35.81 points, to end at 2,438.21 and the Nasdaq dropped 2.13 percent, or 135.46 points, to finish at 6,216.87.

Gold prices rose to their highest levels in more than two months on safe haven demand. Spot gold traded as high as $1,287.17 an ounce in the overnight session, compared to levels around the $1,257 level earlier this week. The yellow metal last traded at $1,286.70 at 6:38 a.m. HK/SIN.

Demand for the Japanese yen remained supported, with the dollar fetching as little as 109.09 yen in the Thursday session. The currency last traded at 109.11 yen to the dollar, compared to levels around the 110 handle seen earlier in the week.