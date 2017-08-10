    ×

    US-North Korea tensions expected to weigh on Asia markets as Trump doubles down on rhetoric

    • Wall Street tumbled overnight on U.S.-North Korea geopolitical tensions
    • Demand for safe haven assets climbed, with gold hitting its highest prices in two months

    U.S.-North Korea geopolitical tensions came to the fore once again in the overnight session, causing U.S. stocks to tank and demand for safe haven assets to climb ahead of the Friday open in Asia.

    After previously warning of "fire and fury" if North Korea persisted in threatening the U.S., President Donald Trump said Thursday his statement "wasn't tough enough." While he did not comment on what he meant by that statement, Trump said that North Korea should be "very, very nervous" if it "(did) anything in terms of even thinking about an attack."

    Markets stateside tumbled on the back of the U.S.-North Korea geopolitical tensions. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.93 percent, or 204.69 points, to close at 21,844.01, the S&P 500 declined 1.45 percent, or 35.81 points, to end at 2,438.21 and the Nasdaq dropped 2.13 percent, or 135.46 points, to finish at 6,216.87.

    Gold prices rose to their highest levels in more than two months on safe haven demand. Spot gold traded as high as $1,287.17 an ounce in the overnight session, compared to levels around the $1,257 level earlier this week. The yellow metal last traded at $1,286.70 at 6:38 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Demand for the Japanese yen remained supported, with the dollar fetching as little as 109.09 yen in the Thursday session. The currency last traded at 109.11 yen to the dollar, compared to levels around the 110 handle seen earlier in the week.

    Back in Asia, Australian SPI futures were off 2.26 percent at 5,631 compared to the S&P/ASX 200's previous close of 5,760.933.

    Japan markets are closed for the Mountain Day holiday.

    In corporate news, Noble Group announced a net loss of $1.9 billion in the first half of 2017. Noble has been forced to shuffle management, sell down assets and slash costs to boost liquidity.

    Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, slipped on the back of weaker-than-expected U.S. producer prices. The index stood at 93.401 at 6:46 a.m. HK/SIN, below the index's overnight high of 93.805. Ahead, the release of U.S. July CPI due during the U.S. trading day is expected to influence the direction of the dollar.

    Oil prices slumped Thursday on oversupply concerns and the move lower on Wall Street, Reuters reported. Brent crude fell 1.52 percent to settle at $51.90 a barrel and U.S. crude declined 1.96 percent to settle at $48.59.

    The economic calendar for Asia is fairly light (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:00 a.m.: Singapore second-quarter GDP
    • 1:00 p.m.: Singapore June retail sales
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong second-quarter GDP

    — CNBC's Leslie Shaffer contributed to this report.

