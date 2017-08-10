Billionaire value investor Howard Marks: 'There's nothing that's cheap today'

Howard Marks, one of the most respected value investors out there, reiterated his warning about inflated financial markets.

"There's nothing that's cheap today," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."



"We're in a bond bubble ... Bonds yield the least they've ever had."

After his investment memo got so much attention, Marks wanted to clarify that he doesn't know the timing of when the market will drop.

"P/E ratios are higher than usual," the investor added. "That is not a position that warrants a full ration of risk."

The co-chairman of Oaktree Capital is famous for his prescient investment memos, which predicted the financial crisis and the dot-com bubble implosion.



Oaktree Capital has $99 billion of assets under management as of June 2017, according to its website.



