Blue Apron posts wider-than-expected loss as revenue jumps 18%

Blue Apron reported a bigger second-quarter loss on Thursday before the bell.

The meal kit company posted a loss of 47 cents per share on $238.1 million in revenue. Analysts had expected the company to post a loss of 30 cents per share on $235.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

EPS: loss of 47 cents per share, versus expected loss of 30 cents per share

Revenue: $238.1 million, versus forecast of $235.8 million

This is Blue Apron's first earnings report as a public company.

Blue Apron shares have struggled since debuting on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29. The company began trading at about $10 per share, and briefly rose to around $11. However, it closed a penny below its opening price and has fallen more than 37 percent since then. On Wednesday, it closed at $6.24, up about 7 percent for the day.

Before the opening bell on Thursday, shares were essentially flat.

"We recently strengthened our balance sheet as a result of our initial public offering, convertible note issuance and the expansion of our revolving credit facility," Matt Salzberg, CEO of Blue Apron, said in a statement. "We are beginning a new chapter as a public company, and remain focused on our long-term strategy to build an iconic consumer brand, develop a more diverse product portfolio, and further build out an end-to-end supply chain platform."

