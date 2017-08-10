It's over for tech start-ups — just look at today's earnings reports

Two newly public tech companies reported earnings on Thursday, and both were ugly for their investors.



Meal-kit preparer Blue Apron, which went public in late June, gave its first earnings report as a public company before the bell. It missed earnings expectations by a wide margin -- losing 47 cents a share instead of the 30-cent loss expected -- thanks to high customer acquisition costs and staffing a new distribution plant in New Jersey.

The stock dropped 17 percent and is now trading at about half its IPO price.

Social network Snap debuted in March. In its second earnings report as a public company after the bell, it disappointed Wall Street with its user growth numbers for the second consecutive time -- 2 for 2! -- and fell short on earnings.

The stock dropped about 17 percent after hours. It's now off about 33 percent from its IPO price.

Blue Apron and Snap have a lot in common. They're consumer focused. They have devoted followers. They're losing money hand over fist.

And both were targeted directly and aggressively by two of tech's biggest companies.

Between the time Blue Apron filed, on June 1, and when it went public, on June 28, Amazon announced that it was buying Whole Foods. The speculation that Amazon would use the purchase to improve its home delivery service sent demand for Blue Apron's IPO down, and the company slashed its IPO range from $15-$17 down to $10-$11.