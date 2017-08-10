Cramer's lightning round: Be careful with this strengthening group of stocks   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Under Armour: "Stay interested, but don't pull the trigger. I prefer, actually, Nike to that one and PVH. Now, all those stocks have run, so we've got to be careful."

Weight Watchers International: "I think Weight Watchers is a bit of a short squeeze after this run and I don't think you should pull the trigger."

IAC/InterActive Corp.: "We don't back trucks up after we've had a run to 22,000 and we've got ICBM's pointed at us. What we do is we pick gingerly. I think InterActive had a terrific quarter and I do think you should buy it, but not all at once. Not with this market, not with these little press conferences and not with the fire and the fury."

TripAdvisor: "That was not a good quarter. No. That was not a good quarter. I mean, Expedia had a good quarter. You might want to do that one, but let it come down. But that was not a good quarter for TripAdvisor."

Stericycle: "You know what? It's actually had a couple good quarters in a row. I'm tempted. I'm tempted, but I still think that the business model… people felt that last quarter wasn't as good as I did, so let's hold off for now."

Trivago: "Right now, this whole travel business is under the cloud of Priceline. We're going to have to hold off on Trivago. Priceline, as I said, I did not defend that this time. I think this group is pausing."