Billionaire David Rubenstein says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon likely won't run for president

Addressing noise about a possible 2020 presidential run by JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, billionaire David Rubenstein told CNBC on Thursday that he believes it's unlikely.

In talking with Dimon, Rubenstein said on "Squawk Box"the JPMorgan chief said he feels he "doesn't have the personality for what you have to do as president."

"[Dimon] doesn't feel that he can get along with members of Congress," said Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chief executive of private equity giant The Carlyle Group, which has $170 billion of assets under management and controlling interests in more than 200 companies.

A recent Financial Times report said ex-colleagues of Dimon believe he might run.

Appearing Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley,"Dimon addressed the speculation. "No I'm not stepping into the arena," he said. "And I'm not criticizing Washington, I'm criticizing us collectively. Collectively, the leadership of America hasn't done the thing that could get us growing faster — jobs and wages."



Dimon also said America's failures on infrastructure and taxes are "embarrassing."



The comments came a few weeks after he blew up during the bank's earnings call — railing in a profanity-laced rant about the dysfunction in Washington.

At the time, he said, "It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country."

"It's not his personality but you never know," Rubenstein said.

"People change their mind," he added. "If Jamie wanted to run for president of the United States, he'd be a very good candidate and a very good president."

Dimon has avoided blaming any one side. He's a member of President Donald Trump's business advisory council. He's also chairman of the Business Roundtable lobbying group.