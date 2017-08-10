Elon Musk's superfast Hyperloop could come to Asia in a few years

Hyperloop, the high speed transportation system envisioned by Elon Musk, could come to an Asian country in the next few years, according to the chief executive of a company working to bring Musk's vision to life.

Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), sees a working hyperloop in the next three to four years. Musk originally thought up the hyperloop system in 2013. It works by propelling a pod through a vacuum tube at speeds of up to 750 miles per hour (mph) using magnets.

Ahlborn says his company is currently doing a feasibility study in Indonesia and has signed a licensing agreement with South Korea which wants a 200-mile hyperloop system between Seoul and Busan. HTT is also in discussions with the Indian government to build pods to run on the hyperloop.

"The biggest hurdle is to get government approval, so we have been working with governments around the world to advance the legislative framework," he told CNBC's Street Signs Asia on Thursday.