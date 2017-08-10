You've heard of Just Mayo. It's made by Hampton Creek, which makes food using only plants, with no animal products.

Sure, it sells a food product in grocery stores, which makes it a food company and part of the retail sector.

But it's also worked to bioengineer food that tastes like what we're used to squirting on our burgers without the eggs. What's not technical about bioengineering?

Any company that starts up today has to change the industry it's competing in in order to excel. That comes through clever application of technology.

This is how Amazon has flipped from just a retailer to one of the most valuable companies on the planet. It used its expertise in logistics to allow customers to order goods and have them on their doorsteps in two days. As it learned how to do this, it applied its hard-won expertise to move into new businesses -- for instance, it learned how to run massive data centers at scale, and turned that expertise into Amazon Web Services, the market-dominating cloud computing service.

It's why Wall Street went bonkers when Amazon bought Whole Foods, suggesting that the company is about to do the supermarket industry what it did to retailers such as JC Penney, Macys and Nordstrom.

Luxury brands are becoming tech companies. Hermes teamed up with Apple for the Apple Watch. Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Movado and Tag Heuer all build Android Wear smartwatches and more seem to enter the market monthly. Firms like Levis are working with Google on smart clothing that allows you to answer your phone. Shoes have built-in step counters.

Cars are often at the forefront of modern technology. Tesla is making big splashes with its new electric cars, but now every major automaker is also building competing technologies. Automation, which just a few years ago seemed decades away, is now just over the horizon. Google, Uber, Volvo, GM and other firms are all working on self-driving cars.

And speaking of Uber, the very idea of a sharing economy is itself a tech story. How many times have we heard the phrase "It's the Uber of X" when start-ups begin pitching new ideas? We use apps to book rides, reserve tables at restaurants and to pay our bills and send money to friends. Uber might just be a "ride sharing service" or a business but it's very much a tech company. It exists almost entirely on its logistics and data collection.

Efficiency is the beating heart of business. Technology is what businesses use to become more efficient. It's like electricity, or air.

This is what Nicholas Carr foretold in 2003 when he wrote an essay called "I.T. Doesn't Matter" -- he wasn't saying that information technology was useless. He was saying it was becoming essential that it would no longer provide any business advantage unless you were better at it than your competitors. Most companies, by definition, are not.

That's why larger companies that may have dominated their sector for decades are now looking to invest in or swallow tech start-ups as a sort of heart transplant.

That's why Wal-mart bought Jet.com -- a $3 billion heart transplant. Or why Ford invested $1 billion in self-driving car start-up Argo.