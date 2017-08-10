Female tech CEO on sexist Google memo: It's time to push back and say 'no'

What's a girl to do? Even Sandberg wants us to suck it up and play the game. Her theory is that once we get enough women into leadership, then we can change the game. But I believe that all of us will be waiting for generations to come for equal pay and equal treatment in the workplace if we take this approach.

Because in playing the game, we let Damore, and people like him, be right. He sees women acting as if they have the personality traits he actually thinks we all have. And once a woman doesn't conform, well then she must be an outlier.

Think about all the criticism Hillary Clinton received because of personality "traits" that people couldn't wrap their heads around (i.e. they were not feminine enough). If she got mad and raised her voice, she was "shrill." If she played hardball, she was "mean" and "cold."

Research has shown that women who don't adhere to gender stereotypes, and don't behave the way the "average woman" is expected to behave, often face blowback. "People don't like to have their expectations violated," said Judi McLean Parks, Ph.D., professor of organizational behavior at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

"If you (as a woman) behave in a masculine manner, then in some way or another, I'm going to think less of you, find you less likable, and be less likely to hire you — all because you have violated the expectations of what a woman is supposed to be like."