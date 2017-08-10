Angela Merkel loses popular support ahead of German election — these are her key opponents

Popular support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slipped for the first time in recent months, according to the latest survey by public broadcaster ARD, throwing new uncertainty on her continued reign ahead of the country's upcoming national elections.

Germany will head to the polls on September 24 to elect its new government. Merkel hopes to secure her fourth term in power with her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, but new figures indicating growing dissatisfaction with her government suggest that her opponents could be gaining ground.

Merkel's approval rating fell 10 points this month while the number of people dissatisfied with her government grew by 7 points to 51 percent, ARD's July study found. This places further weight on a leader who faces continued pressure to manage security concerns, public spending demands and efforts to overhaul the EU.

Here's a look at her key competitors and how they might unseat her.